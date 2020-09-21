Cases in which you should consider hiring a personal investigator

A personal/private investigator (PI) is an independent contractor that you can hire to collect information for personal as well as business purposes. They are skilled individuals with connections and often access to databases that other civilians don’t. Personal investigators undertake tasks that are beyond the scope of law enforcement and prove valuable in various cases.

Here are some cases in which you can use the service of a PI:

Background Checks

Companies often hire personal investigators to conduct background checks on the people and organizations they want to do business with. These entail a wide variety of tasks, such as verifying paperwork and ensuring the company or person is in good standing. The entity’s registration, criminal background, impending or ongoing lawsuits, and day-to-day operations are all investigated to that end.

Businesses also use private investigators to run background checks on their potential employees. For example, if your business is based in Sydney and you are hiring an employee, you could use the service of a Sydney private investigator to probe your potential hire’s work history, visa status, criminal record, etc.

It is also a good idea to hire a personal investigator to check the background of a partner you just started dating. After all, you have no guarantee the person you are dating is really who he or she is claiming to be. A pre-marital check is a wise decision because you have the right to know who you are marrying. After all, marriage is a legal and emotional commitment that can affect your life in multiple ways.

Infidelity and Divorce Cases

If you have a strong suspicion that your spouse is cheating on you, a PI can help corroborate or refute your doubts. It is understandably a sensitive subject to bring up, and your partner can prove you wrong. Not to mention the fact that leveling allegations on your partner can go horribly wrong if you have no evidence. A private investigator can gather evidence in the form of pictures and videos in a discreet manner, so when you have the talk, you will have solid proof to back your claim.

Private investigators also help you with other family-related legal disputes. During divorce settlements, they can help uncover hidden assets and bank accounts of your spouse. They can even find evidence to claim child custody where they exist and help ease your court battles.

Surveillance

While surveillance is usually seen in negative ways, it can become an absolute necessity in many cases. You may need the service of a PI for surveillance if you have fears for your safety. This could be because you have received threats, feel someone is stalking you, or have recently left an abusive relationship. You could use the evidence gathered by the private investigator as part of your legal proceedings or to get protection.

Surveillance can also be conducted in cases of personal injury to prove if an insurance claim is valid. Insurance fraud is a very prevalent practice, and companies need to keep their bases covered. Other cases that necessitate surveillance include criminal ones, such as fraud or embezzlement.

