Career nights from McGhee, Rode lead the way for Liberty in win over Lipscomb

Liberty extended its winning streak to four games after defeating Lipscomb, 78-69, Tuesday night at Liberty Arena.

Liberty improves to 18-7 overall and 9-1 in the ASUN Conference while Lipscomb drops to 10-16 overall and 3-8 in conference.

The Flames were led by Kyle Rode scoring a career-high 24 points while Darius McGhee posted his first career double-double with 29 points and 10 assists.

How it happened

Liberty jumped out to an early 16-6 lead, starting the game making six of its first 10 shots with Shiloh Robinson scoring eight of the 16 points. Liberty’s offense was efficient in the first half, shooting 53 percent from the field and 56 percent from three-point range, making nine shots from beyond the arc.

Lipscomb was able to cut Liberty’s lead to single digits (57-48) with 10 minutes left in the half and McGhee was able to get Liberty’s offense back in the groove, scoring Liberty’s next six points in the following two minutes, pushing Liberty’s lead back to double digits. Lipscomb continued to fight back and would cut Liberty’s lead back to single digits within the last minute, but the Flames were able to hold off the Bisons for the win.

Postgame: Liberty coach Ritchie McKay

“I think Lipscomb is really good, so I think to do what our group did over the last 13 days is impressive. I really think that the road we had to travel to do what we have done in the last two weeks is hard and I think we got to the other side of it. Really pleased with our effort and our guys came in and played their roles.”