Can you earn a living playing online blackjack?

Many people doubt whether it is possible to make real money from playing online blackjack. Most of these people are convinced that earning money is far different from gambling or playing blackjack for that matter. They believe that unlike working, gambling puts your money at risk.

Working requires one to exert efforts and time to earn money, and there is no risking money whatsoever. On the other hand, a gambler could be a millionaire today and bankrup the following day! This is true to some extent because you must risk your money to win if you intend to earn a living from playing online blackjack.

Can you make a living by playing online blackjack? According to Blackjack experts and experienced gamblers, you cannot wholly depend on this game for life because it has unstable wins. Yes, you can win a large amount of money to push you for a couple of months. Nonetheless, you should not expect a constant flow of winnings. In this guide, you will learn some of the tips and tricks that will help to earn more when playing online blackjack. We have also included some reputable online casinos where you can play this exciting card game.

How to Play Online Blackjack for a Living

Learn the Basics of Online Blackjack

Blackjack is not only simple to play, but also fun and with numerous opportunities of winning huge prizes. As you may be aware, the goal of blackjack is to beat the dealer’s hand or to get a hand as close to 21 as possible. There are many variations of online blackjack games including Multi-hand blackjack, Double Exposure, Blackjack Pontoon, Super Fun 21, Perfect Pairs Blackjack, and Spanish Blackjack. The game is played with either one or more deck cards, depending on the variant to choose.

Know Online Blackjack Rules

Most online blackjack games have rules printed on the table or in the info section. Here are the standard rules of play:

The player’s objective is to beat the dealer’s hand without exceeding 21 or bursting.

The Aces in the game are worth 1 or 11, and any value that makes a better hand is considered. The face cards ( 10, Jack, Queen, and King) have an amount of 10, and the cards from 2 to 9 are equal to their face value.

Every player is dealt two cards. One of the dealer’s cards is dealt face down and remains that way until the player’s cards are dealt face up.

To ‘Hit’ means to request for another card while ‘Stand’ means ending your game round.

To ‘Burst’ means to exceed 21 and the dealer wins.

The dealer hits until he/she attains a total card value of 17 or higher.

In doubling, the player gets an extra card, and the bet is doubled.

‘Split’ is applicable when a player has two of the same card, where the pair is split into two hands.

Players can only ‘double’ or ‘split’ on the first move of a hand which is as a result of splitting.

Learn Card Counting Tips

The art of card counting is one of the oldest tricks used by legendary gamblers to win a large sum of money. In fact, it was widely used by the MIT Blackjack Team to make a great fortune. If you are interested in learning this skill, here are some of the tips to consider;

Choose the right card counting system, one that goes in line with your capabilities. For example, the K and Hi-Lo system is the best for rookies.

Start with low stakes because the secret of card counting is to make big bets whenever the count is in your advantage. You can start from as low as $5 and advance later.

Knowing that card counting is a skill and all your profits heavily depend on it should push you to too frequent practices. The standard possible edge you should expect as a blackjack card counter is 2%, but this could increase if you play enough hands.

Understand Online Blackjack Odds

Before you start playing, it is essential to understand that the odds available in online blackjack will result in a burst or win. It is equally important to know the hands that favour the dealer or the house. To get this amount, the total bets are multiplied by the amount that is kept by the casino. The dealer’s face down card gives the casino an advantage over the player, and the player must guess the value of the card. Knowing when to hit or stand in online blackjack is the secret to beating the dealer’s hand. Here are online blackjack odds of busting if the player chooses to hit.

Player’s Hand Probability of busting (%)

21 100%

20 92.00%

19 85.00%

18 77.00%

17 69.00%

16 62.00%

15 58.00%

14 56.00%

13 39.00%

12 31.00%

11 or less 0.00%

Take Advantage of Online Blackjack Bonus Offers

One of the reasons for the popularity of online blackjack is that most online casino operators offer players lucrative bonuses and promotional offers. This has enabled some professional blackjack players to beat the house edge. Ignoring online blackjack bonuses with reducing your chances of ever beating the dealer’s hand. One of the critical things to understand before accepting blackjack bonuses are the wagering requirements. This is where you need to wager your bonus a specific number of times before you are allowed to withdraw. Online casinos also offer players with VIP or Loyalty based on the frequency of their play.

Learn Basic Bankroll Management

Even though bankroll management does not change the house edge, it enables you to play more blackjack game rounds. The most significant thing is to ensure that you have selected the right stakes and enough amount of time. By using this skill, you will be able to come up with a reasonable budget. Also, you will be able to determine whether you are profiting or losing.

Play at a Reputable Online Casino

There are dozens of online casinos offering players with different variations of games. When looking an excellent online casino to practice or play blackjack, you need to keep in mind the following factors: