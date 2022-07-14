Buchanan County: 44 missing individuals located after rapid flooding
Reports of up to six inches of rain in Buchanan County Tuesday night led to severe flooding and initial accounts of dozens of missing individuals.
According to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office Thursday, all of the 44 individuals that were originally unaccounted for have been located.
“We are happy to report that zero people are unaccounted for in the impact area,” said Buchanan County Sheriff Chief Deputy Eric Breeding in a news conference Thursday. “We’re also happy to report we are at zero fatalities.”
More than 24 hours after the storm in Western Virginia, a number of households are still without power, and more than 100 homes are damaged or destroyed. Mudslides, landslides and road and bridge conditions prevented search and rescue teams from reaching some of the areas affected by the flooding.
The concentration of the flooding was, according to the sheriff’s office social media page, in the Dismal River Road area that includes Dismal River, Patterson, Hale Creek, Pilgrims Knob, Whitewood and Jewell Valley.
In response to the severe flooding, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency on Wednesday.
“We are deeply saddened to learn that another flood has impacted a community still recovering from last year’s flood,” Youngkin said. “In the wake of the devastation, I want Virginians in Buchanan County to know that we are making every resource available to help those impacted by this storm.”