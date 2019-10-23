Broadway man indicted for manslaughter in August crash

Published Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, 3:49 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia State Police Trooper H.E. Kelly has arrested Joshua Morgan, 25, of Broadway, on one count of involuntary manslaughter for his role in the Aug. 5 crash that claimed the life of a Broadway woman.

A Rockingham County grand jury handed up the direct indictment on Monday. Morgan is being held without bond at the Rockingham-Harrisonburg Regional Jail.

At 9:49 p.m. Monday (Aug. 5), state police were called to the scene on Brocks Gap Road near the intersection of Turley Creek Road in the community of Broadway.

A Kia Stinger was traveling west on Brocks Gap Road when it tried to pass a Dodge Challenger and tractor-trailer traveling ahead of it in the westbound lane. The Kia crossed the solid yellow line – in a no passing zone – into the eastbound travel lane in order to pass the vehicles and struck head-on an eastbound Hyundai Elantra. The impact of the crash caused the Hyundai to spin and collide with the Dodge.

The driver of the Kia, Joshua Morgan, 25, of Broadway, Va., was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening, injuries. He was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Hyundai, Raven N. Morgan, 30, of Broadway, Va., died at the scene. She was wearing a seat belt.

Neither the driver of the Dodge Challenger nor the driver of the tractor-trailer was injured.

Comments