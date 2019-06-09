Bridgewater College celebrates National Eagle Day with special guests

June 20 is National Eagle Day, and Bridgewater College is celebrating the avian appreciation day with its beloved mascot, Ernie the Eagle, and special guest Regis, a bald eagle from Three Rivers Avian Center in West Virginia.

Join the celebration from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 20, on the campus mall. The event features a special avian presentation (bring your lawn chairs!) from 6 to 7 p.m. with birds from Three Rivers including Regis, a falcon, hawk and an owl. Additional activities include the chance to take pictures with Ernie the Eagle, as well as face painting, coloring and crafts for children.

Mama’s Caboose and Kona Ice food trucks will be onsite with food available for purchase.

The event is free and open to the public but registration is encouraged at bridgewateralumni.com/2019NationalEagleDay.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to nearly 1,900 undergraduate students.

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by June 10, 2019, and will retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google