Bracketology: What UVA, Notre Dame, Syracuse wins mean for NCAA chances

Virginia, Syracuse and Notre Dame all picked up road wins in ACC action on Wednesday. N.C. State and Clemson lost road games on Tuesday.

What does it all mean in terms of NCAA Tournament possibilities?

Virginia (20-7, 12-5 ACC)

NET: 51 KenPom: 47 KPI: 25 Sagarin: 29 ESPN BPI: 38 ESPN SOR: 29

AVG. RATING: 36.5 (+1.7 since Monday)

Q1: 3-3 Q2: 6-3 Q3: 5-1 Q4: 5-0

Lunardi: 10 seed Team Rankings: 8 seed (bid probability: 92%)

Update: Slight uptick with a win on the road over a team that has a win over Michigan State. Makes sense.

Up Next: Duke (Saturday)

N.C. State (17-11, 8-9 ACC)

NET: 57 KenPom: 53 KPI: 44 Sagarin: 49 ESPN BPI: 46 ESPN SOR: 53

AVG RATING: 50.3 (-2.5 since Monday)

Q1: 5-3 Q2: 3-5 Q3: 3-3 Q4: 6-0

Lunardi: 12 seed Team Rankings: 10 seed (bid probability: 32%)

Update: Getting swept by UNC will not help.

Up Next: Pitt (Saturday)

Notre Dame (18-10, 9-8 ACC)

NET: 56 KenPom: 57 KPI: 73 Sagarin: 42 ESPN BPI: 58 ESPN SOR: 52

AVG RATING: 56.3 (+1.4 since Monday)

Q1: 1-6 Q2: 2-3 Q3: 8-1 Q4: 7-0

Lunardi: N/A Team Rankings: N/A (bid probability: 2%)

Update: Slight uptick with the dramatic buzzer-beating win at Boston College on Wednesday, which suggests the Irish would have been done with a loss.

Up Next: at Wake Forest (Saturday)

Syracuse (16-12, 9-8 ACC)

NET: 59 KenPom: 51 KPI: 58 Sagarin: 50 ESPN BPI: 51 ESPN SOR: 71

AVG RATING: 56.7 (+6.3 since Monday)

Q1: 2-3 Q2: 3-5 Q3: 5-1 Q4: 6-0

Lunardi: N/A Team Rankings: N/A (bid probability: 7%)

Update: ‘Cuse moves up 6.3 spots in the average rating beating Pitt. That’s impressive.

Up Next: UNC (Saturday)

Clemson (14-13, 8-9 ACC)

NET: 76 KenPom: 66 KPI: 69 Sagarin: 56 ESPN BPI: 63 ESPN SOR: 75

AVG RATING: 67.5 (-3.8 since Monday)

Q1: 2-6 Q2: 5-5 Q3: 3-2 Q4: 4-0

Lunardi: N/A Team Rankings: N/A (bid probability: 5%)

Update: Done.

Up Next: As if matters, FSU (Saturday)

Story by Chris Graham

