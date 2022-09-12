Botetourt County: Motorcyclist dead from injuries in Interstate 81 crash
Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash resulting in a fatality that occurred Sunday at 6:10 p.m. on Interstate 81, at the northbound 169-mile marker in Botetourt County.
A 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling north on Interstate 81, when the motorcycle struck a 2022 Freightliner tractor-trailer in the rear.
Randall David Lucabaugh, 60, of Bunker Hill, W.Va., was driving the Harley-Davidson. Lucabaugh was wearing a helmet and died at the scene.
The driver of the truck was not injured.
The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team and Motor Carrier Team assisted with the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.