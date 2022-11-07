Menu
botetourt county alcohol believed to be a factor in crash that killed troutville man
Botetourt County: Alcohol believed to be a factor in crash that killed Troutville man

Chris Graham
Published:
police emergency fire
(© annette shaff – stock.adobe.com)

A single-vehicle crash in Botetourt County on Friday took the life of a Troutville man.

A 2011 Toyota Tacoma was traveling on Route 676 at 9:58 p.m. when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, struck an embankment and overturned.

The driver of the Tacoma, River Scott Lawson, 25, of Troutville, died at the scene.

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Chris Graham

