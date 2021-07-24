Black Tie & Boots gala returns on Sept. 10

Celebrate a return to live events with the annual Black Tie & Boots fundraising gala at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10.

The VIP celebration will be held at The Meadow Event Park’s Meadow Hall in Caroline County.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the State Fair of Virginia Scholarship program. Since 2013, the fair’s scholarship program has awarded nearly 1,500 scholarships and has given over $570,000 to support youth education in agriculture. The fair offers more than $80,000 each year in scholarship funds through 4-H, FFA and vocational competitions as well as specific equine, fine arts and horticulture competitions.

Marlene Jolliffe, the fair’s executive director, said this year’s Black Tie & Boots will be held slightly earlier in September and will be a two-in-one experience with a classic gala feel.

“You will enjoy a true black-tie event with a jazz trio and upscale treats inside Meadow Hall,” Jolliffe said. “And you will have the chance to boot-scoot with a country band and enjoy hearty down-home treats in a spacious tent outside on the beautiful Meadow Hall lawn. We are excited to expand the event with additional outdoor capacity!”

The event’s name also conveys the dress code.

“Wear your cowboy boots, tuxedo, favorite cocktail dress or starched jeans!” Jolliffe said.

Admission to Black Tie & Boots is by advance purchase only, and the event historically sells out.

Event tickets can be purchased starting in mid-July at StateFairVa.org. Individual tickets are $85 per person through Aug. 20, and $100 per person Aug. 21 through Sept. 5. Guests also can purchase a $500 party pack—six tickets for the price of five—through Aug. 20. For more information or to purchase party-pack tickets, email aboyd@meadoweventpark.com.

Black Tie & Boots information is available at StateFairVa.org.

The State Fair of Virginia is held each fall at its permanent home at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County. The event celebrates the best of Virginia’s past, present and future through scholarship initiatives, creative programming and a focus on the commonwealth’s agriculture and natural resources industries. Virginia Farm Bureau Holding Corp. operates the fair and is a subsidiary of the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation.