Beyer’s Fair Representation Act would fix damage from Supreme Court gerrymandering decision

Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) comments on the Supreme Court’s 5-4 ruling against challenges to partisan gerrymandering in Rucho v. Common Cause.

“This infuriating, political decision will dismay everyone who opposes partisan gerrymandering, which is a terrible and undemocratic practice no matter who does it. Any system that allows politicians to choose their voters instead of voters choosing their elected leaders is fundamentally wrong. With the Supreme Court’s failure today, we need legislation to fix partisan gerrymandering. My forthcoming bill, the Fair Representation Act, would do so.”

Beyer first introduced the Fair Representation Act, which would institute a national system by which Representatives are elected using ranked choice voting to represent multi-member districts drawn by independent redistricting commissions, two years ago.

