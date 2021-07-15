Behavioral technician charged with malicious wounding for allegedly injuring teen patient

Stacey Burrell, 57, of King William, was indicted yesterday on one felony count of malicious wounding in a case involving injuries suffered by a juvenile patient in 2019 at Cumberland Hospital for Children and Adolescents in New Kent County while Burrell was employed there as a behavioral technician.

The indictment was handed down by the King William Multijurisdictional Grand Jury.

According to a report from WTVR-6 in Richmond, Burrell is alleged to have intentionally poured hot water on a then-16-year-old Jackson Haddon, who was at Cumberland Hospital for Children and Adolescents for treatment for a brain injury that he had suffered as an infant from a child abuse incident caused by a non-family member.

The indictment is part of an ongoing investigation into Cumberland Hospital by the Virginia State Police and will be prosecuted by members of Attorney General Mark Herring’s Major Crimes and Emerging Threats Section.

Previously, former Cumberland Hospital psychotherapist Herschel “Mickey” Harden was indicted for two felony counts of sexual assault.

Harden died by suicide in February on the day that he had been expected to plead guilty to one of the charges.

If anyone has additional information about these or other alleged crimes that may have occurred at Cumberland Hospital for Children and Adolescents they may contact the Virginia State Police’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations at (804) 537-6788.