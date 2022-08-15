Beginning Woodland Owners’ Retreat registration deadline Aug. 29
Eastern Virginia landowners new to forest land ownership or forest management are invited to the annual Beginning Woodland Owners’ Retreat, which will be held on Sept. 9-10 at the Virginia Department of Forestry New Kent Conference Center near Providence Forge.
“Good management decisions involve a wise use of one’s resources and abilities to accomplish successful outcomes, and this program provides a great introduction to those decision-making processes,” said VDOF conservation education coordinator Ellen Powell. “We use a combination of classroom and field sessions, taught by experts, to inspire and support owners who are new to forest land management.”
Sponsored by VDOF, Virginia Cooperative Extension and the Virginia Forest Landowner Education Program, the retreat will include pine-focused forest management, timber sales, wildlife habitat improvement, tree identification and more. A tour of local properties will showcase forest management in action.
“Applying well-established forest practices and treatments helps landowners achieve specific benefits that support their family’s goals,” said Virginia Tech forest landowner education program coordinator Jennifer Gagnon. “Past participants have found the retreat format helpful, as they have opportunities to share their experiences, perspectives and questions with other Virginia landowners.”
The deadline to register is Aug. 29.
Full retreat registration, including materials, meals and Friday and Saturday lodging, is $105 per person or $190 per couple. For those who live near the New Kent Forestry Center, a commuter option, with materials and meals only, is $65 per person or $110 per couple.
To register online or download a mail-in brochure, visit the Virginia forest landowner education program website at https://forestupdate.frec.vt.edu.
For more information, contact Gagnon at (540) 231-6391 or [email protected]