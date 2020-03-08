Baseball: Binghamton bats explode in 12-3 win over VMI
Binghamton broke open a tight game with runs in its final five times at bat in a 12-3 win over VMI on Saturday in Lexington.
VMI (4-10) had its opportunities, but left 11 runners on base, finally breaking through with a three-run eighth, which Will Knight led off with a walk, and Josh Hollifield was hit by a pitch. Callen Nuccio followed with a walk to load the bases with no outs. JT Inskeep scored a run on a groundout and freshman Bobby Minotti ripped a two-run pinch hit double.
Knight finished with a hit and a walk and Nuccio had a single and two walks.
Shane Marshall, Alex Barretta and Justin Drpich each had three hits for Binghamton (4-7).
VMI hosts the Bearcats Sunday at 1 p.m. in the series finale.
