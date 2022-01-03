Authorities confirm ID in Middle River Regional Jail apparent suicide

Published Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, 9:17 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a man wanted in the abduction of his son at gunpoint last week died at the Middle River Regional Jail on New Year’s Eve from an apparent suicide.

Steven Dale Moran, 41, of Greenville, was being held without bond on charges from the Dec. 28 incident.

Authorities located Moran and his 13-year-old son, Jaxson D. Moran, late Tuesday, several hours after the reported abduction of the teen.

Staff at the Middle River Regional Jail responded at 2:01 p.m. Friday to the intake section of the jail, for a report of an inmate who had hung himself in a holding cell.

Lifesaving efforts were initiated and continued until Moran was pronounced dead at 2:39 p.m.

The apparent suicide is being investigated by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

Related



