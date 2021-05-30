Augusta County: VDOT sets public hearing for I-81 auxiliary lane project

VDOT will hold a design public hearing for the I-81 southbound auxiliary lane project in Augusta County. The project includes replacement of the Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) bridge over I-81. The meeting will take place from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, at the Frontier Culture Museum, 1290 Richmond Ave., Staunton.

This public hearing will take place at an outdoor pavilion at the Frontier Culture Museum. VDOT will follow all COVID-19 precautions to ensure the health and safety of attendees. The project website will include the same information, materials and presentations available at the public hearing. The project website is at www.virginiadot.org/I81AugustaAuxiliaryLane .

The proposed auxiliary lane would extend from the I-81 southbound on-ramp from I-64 westbound at exit 221 to the I-81 southbound off-ramp to Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) at exit 220. The 0.2-mile auxiliary lane would enhance safety and reduce congestion on southbound I-81 by allowing drivers additional time to speed up or slow down when merging on or off the interstate.

The existing Route 635 bridge piers do not allow adequate room for the auxiliary lane and shoulder, or for any future widening of I-81. The new bridge would be built in the same location to reduce project cost and duration. Part of Route 635 would be closed for about 18 months during construction. Route 635 traffic would follow a roughly 13-mile detour.

The total estimated cost for the auxiliary lane project is $14.3 million, including $1.1 million for preliminary engineering, $597,000 for right of way and $12.6 million for construction.

The project is part of the I-81 Corridor Improvement Program (CIP), which aims to improve safety, increase reliability and foster economic growth along the 325-mile corridor. The I-81 CIP was approved by the Commonwealth Transportation Board in December 2018. The $2 billion package of targeted improvements was funded by the Virginia General Assembly and signed into law by Governor Ralph Northam in spring 2019. More information about the program is available at Improve81.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

