Augusta County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

Published Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, 8:56 am

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last heard from on June 1, 2021.

James Jay Comer, 51, is 5’11”, 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Comer could possibly be in the Fishersville or Waynesboro area. He has multiple tattoos and also a scar on his forehead.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.