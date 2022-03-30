Augusta County Fire-Rescue hires Bryan Mace as deputy chief of operations

Published Wednesday, Mar. 30, 2022, 6:12 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Augusta County Fire and Rescue has promoted Battalion Fire Chief Bryan Mace to the position of deputy chief of operations.

In this role, Mace will be responsible for providing oversight, planning and coordination of operations for the fire and rescue department.

Mace, who will oversee the department’s inspection and investigation programs and serve as second in command to the fire chief, will assume his new duties starting on April 16.

“I am pleased to be able to promote Bryan Mace, a dedicated fire fighter, who has risen through the department ranks with Augusta County. His past leadership experience will serve him well in this new and expanded role,” Fire and Rescue Chief Gregory Schaht said.

Deputy chief of operations is a new role within ACFR that will focus on keeping operations running efficiently throughout the department for four county-owned stations along with thirteen volunteer stations. This change in structure will help consolidate and more effectively use county resources to improve operations across fire and rescue services.

Mace brings 30 years of experience in the fire and rescue service, including 26 years employed with Augusta County Fire and Rescue. He has served in several key leadership positions, including lieutenant from 2002 to 2014, captain from 2014 to 2020, and most recently, battalion fire chief from 2020 to 2022.

Mace is a certified Fire Officer I, II, III, and IV through the Virginia Department of Fire.

“As an Augusta County native, I am proud of having served Augusta County throughout my fire career. I am appreciative of the opportunity to be part of the leadership, growth and forward momentum of ACFR,” said Mace, who graduated from Fort Defiance High School and attended J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College in Richmond.

He is married to wife Crystal and, together, they live in Augusta County with their three children and two pets. Mace enjoys spending time with family and friends and is often found field-side watching his children’s sports teams. He is second-generation of a firefighting family.

Like this: Like Loading...