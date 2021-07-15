Augusta County Courthouse highway marker dedication set for July 28

Published Thursday, Jul. 15, 2021, 12:00 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Augusta County Courthouse Virginia highway marker will be dedicated and unveiled to the public on Wednesday, July 28, during a ceremony beginning at 5 p.m.

The speakers for the ceremony will be Chief Judge W. Chapman Goodwin, 25th Circuit, and G.L. “Butch” Wells, vice chairman of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors.

The highway marker was approved on March 18, by the Virginia Board of Historic Resources. The Virginia Historical Highway Marker program documents facts, persons, events, and places prominently identified with the history of the nation, state, or region.

The Department of Historic Resource’s purpose in erecting markers is to educate the public about Virginia’s history, not to honor, memorialize, or commemorate persons, events, or places. Because highway markers are not honorific in nature, they do not serve the same purpose as monuments, statues, memorial plaques, or war memorials. There are currently more than 2,500 markers located across the Commonwealth of Virginia.

The program is among the oldest in the nation and began in 1927.