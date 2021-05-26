Augusta County Clerk’s Office announces summer interns

Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court R. Steven Landes announced this week that Ramona Shelton and Ben Allen have been named clerk’s interns for the summer. These two young people are third set of students to be selected for the Clerk’s Office Internship Program.

“Our office is very pleased to have both Ramona and Ben join the Clerk’s Office as our first summer interns selected as part of our ongoing Clerk’s Office Internship Program,” Landes said. “We look forward to having both students serving in the office this summer.”

Shelton just completed her sophomore year at the College of William and Mary and is majoring in international relations and economics. She lives in Staunton. Allen just completed his freshman year at Stuarts Draft High School and is interested in law and politics. He lives in Fishersville.

The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office provides internship and mentorship opportunities to high school and college students. An internship is provided to those students who are interested in Virginia government, the Virginia Judicial System, or the law. The Clerk’s Office Interns assist the clerk’s staff with numerous assignments and tasks.

The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office is in Downtown Staunton at the Augusta County Courthouse. The Clerk serves as the recorder of deeds and probate judge, issues marriage licenses and is the official court administrator for all civil and criminal cases.

The clerk creates and maintains all court files and records, prepares court orders and jury lists, contacts jurors and issues summons and court processes.

More information about the services of the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office can be found online at www.co.augusta.va.us/government/circuitcourt-clerk.

