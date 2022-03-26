augusta free press news

Augusta County authorities looking for missing Mint Spring woman

Published Saturday, Mar. 26, 2022, 9:48 am

Bobbie Lynn Harris
Bobbie Lynn Harris. Photo courtesy Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen on March 25.

Bobbie Lynn Harris, 46, is 5’6”, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing black pants and a tie-dye sweatshirt.

Harris has a tattoo on her neck that says “I stand alone.”

Harris left the Mint Spring area on foot.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.


