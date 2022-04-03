Augusta County authorities lead search for woman last seen on Wednesday

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 53-year-old female.

Lynette Cecelia Brydge was reported missing on Saturday by a friend. Brydge was last seen on Wednesday around 12:30 p.m. in Augusta County.

Brydge is driving a black 2012 Nissan Altima, with Virginia tag XDE-5492, and was last seen wearing black sweatpants and Nike sandals.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

