augusta free press news

Augusta County authorities lead search for woman last seen on Wednesday

Augusta Free Press

Published Sunday, Apr. 3, 2022, 12:11 am

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Pandora

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Lynette Cecelia Brydge
Lynette Cecelia Brydge. Photo courtesy Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 53-year-old female.

Lynette Cecelia Brydge was reported missing on Saturday by a friend. Brydge was last seen on Wednesday around 12:30 p.m. in Augusta County.

Brydge is driving a black 2012 Nissan Altima, with Virginia tag XDE-5492, and was last seen wearing black sweatpants and Nike sandals.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

 


augusta free press
augusta free press

%d bloggers like this: