Augusta County authorities lead search for woman last seen on Wednesday
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 53-year-old female.
Lynette Cecelia Brydge was reported missing on Saturday by a friend. Brydge was last seen on Wednesday around 12:30 p.m. in Augusta County.
Brydge is driving a black 2012 Nissan Altima, with Virginia tag XDE-5492, and was last seen wearing black sweatpants and Nike sandals.
If anyone has any information about this missing person, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.