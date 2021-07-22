first bank  

Augusta County authorities investigating catalytic converter larceny

Augusta Free Press

Published Wednesday, Jul. 21, 2021, 10:54 pm

suspect
Photo courtesy Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying an individual and vehicle involved in a catalytic converter larceny in the 1800 block of Eastside Highway in Crimora.

This vehicle is improperly registered and is being operated by one male suspect.

If anyone has any information about the identity of this individual or vehicle, contact Investigator Chandler at the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.


