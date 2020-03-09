Arrest made in Mary Baldwin University armed robbery case
A Richmond teen was arrested on Friday on charges related to the Feb. 22 armed robbery that occurred on the campus of Mary Baldwin University.
Tyrek I. Brandon, 18, of Richmond, has been charged by the Staunton Police Department with robbery, grand larceny, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and breaking and entering with the intent to commit robbery.
He is currently being held without bond in the Richmond City Justice Center.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.