Arrest made in Mary Baldwin University armed robbery case

Published Monday, Mar. 9, 2020, 9:27 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

A Richmond teen was arrested on Friday on charges related to the Feb. 22 armed robbery that occurred on the campus of Mary Baldwin University.

Tyrek I. Brandon, 18, of Richmond, has been charged by the Staunton Police Department with robbery, grand larceny, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and breaking and entering with the intent to commit robbery.

He is currently being held without bond in the Richmond City Justice Center.

Related