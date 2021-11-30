Anthony Poindexter to be inducted into Virginia Sports Hall of Fame

Published Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, 10:35 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Former Cavalier Anthony Poindexter was selected for induction into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2022.

Poindexter is a member of a four-person class that includes Chris Warren, Sonny Allen and John Lugbill.

Just last month it was announced that Poindexter would also be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame on Dec. 7, 2021 in Las Vegas.

2022 Induction events will include Breakfast with Champions the morning of Saturday, April 30, and the VIP Reception & Induction Ceremony later that evening. Event and ticket information can be found at the Hall of Fame’s website, www.vasportshof.com. Any questions regarding the Induction Weekend events can be directed to Will Driscoll, driscollw@VaSportsHOF.com

Poindexter is one of two players in UVA history to be a two-time First Team All-American and garnered consensus honors after his senior campaign. The 1998 ACC Defensive Player of the Year was a finalist for both the Thorpe and Nagurski Awards while playing for College Football Hall of Fame coach George Welsh.

After the Cavaliers earned a share of the 1995 conference title, Poindexter garnered honorable mention All-ACC accolades and went to become just the third Cavalier to be named a three-time first-team All-ACC selection. A two-time team captain, he was named a co-recipient of the 1998 Brian Piccolo Award as the ACC’s most courageous football player

A second-team All-American in 1996, Poindexter led Virginia to three bowl games, including a win in the 1995 Peach Bowl. Named the 1997 Dudley Award winner as the best player in the state of Virginia, he owns the school record with seven career fumble recoveries while his 342 career tackles are the second most all-time among Cavalier defensive backs.

A two-time recipient of the Ned McDonald Award as UVA’s most outstanding defensive player, Poindexter owns the school single-game record for assisted tackles (14 vs. Virginia Tech in 1996) while sharing the single-game marks for interceptions (3 vs. NC State in 1996) and fumble recoveries (2 vs. Georgia Tech in 1997 and again vs. Duke in 1998). A member of the ACC All-Academic Team as a junior, his No. 3 jersey was retired by the Cavaliers in 2009.

A seventh-round pick in the 1999 NFL Draft, Poindexter played for the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns during three seasons in the league. During the 2000 season, he played in 10 games for the Ravens on the way to their victory in Super Bowl XXXV.

Following his NFL career, Poindexter spent 11 seasons on the coaching staff at his alma mater, starting as a graduate assistant and ending his Virginia tenure as safeties coach in 2013. He then served as defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Connecticut from 2014-16 and as co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Purdue from 2017-20. Poindexter is in his first season as co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Penn State.

Related



