Andria McClellan releases first TV ad

Norfolk Councilmember Andria McClellan, a candidate for the Democratic Party lieutenant governor nomination, has launched her first TV ad of the primary campaign, “Goes Back Generations.”

The ad, which will run in Hampton Roads and Richmond media markets, highlights McClellan’s commitment to fighting for equitable access to opportunity. This message has been at the cornerstone of her campaign for lieutenant governor and is generating a groundswell of support from across the Commonwealth.

In addition to the campaign’s previously announced five-figure TV buy in the Hampton Roads and Richmond media markets, the campaign has made an additional five-figure investment as part of a planned larger media campaign that is targeting hundreds of thousands of Democratic primary voters across Virginia.

“With just four weeks left until the primary, we are doubling down on communicating our message of why Councilmember McClellan is the best candidate for Lieutenant Governor, and it’s clear in the ad and throughout our campaign that people are responding to it: her experience, her record of accomplishments and her strong roots in representing Hampton Roads,” said Tova Yampolsky, campaign manager for Andria McClellan for Virginia. “We will continue to spread that message to hundreds of thousands of Virginians who are excited to see and hear it over the next six weeks.”

