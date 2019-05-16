Albemarle County pursuit suspect apprehended on firearms, drug charges

An Albemarle County man is facing multiple charges resulting from an investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department, the U.S. Marshal’s Service and the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force.

Courtney Teyon Howard, 28, of Albemarle, Va., was arrested on outstanding arrest warrants for two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one felony count of eluding law enforcement, one count of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, one count of possession/receiving a stolen firearm, and one count of obliterating the serial number on a firearm. He was transported to the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

The investigation began March 30, 2019 after Howard was involved in a vehicle pursuit with Albemarle County Police. Howard crashed his vehicle and then fled the scene on foot. Inside the vehicle, police found a handgun, a sub-machine gun and marijuana. Albemarle County Police obtained arrest warrants for Howard related to the pursuit and illegal items located in the vehicle.

Working together to locate Howard, the U.S. Marshals Service, JADE detectives and Albemarle County Police apprehended him May 13, 2019 at an apartment in the 300 block of Timberland Lane in Albemarle County. Two search warrants executed at the apartment resulted in the seizure of a small amount of marijuana, a revolver, a 9-mm semi-automatic handgun, several types of ammunition, and a backpack containing masks, two-way radios and burglary tools.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges are pending. Anyone with information that may be related is asked to contact the Albemarle County Police Department or your local crime stoppers.

The Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force (JADE) has been in existence since 1985 as regional narcotics task force made up of officers from the Charlottesville Police Department, Albemarle County Police Department and Virginia State Police.

