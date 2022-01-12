Albemarle County names Sean Reeves as next chief of police

Albemarle County will promote Sean Reeves to serve as the next chief of police, with Reeves set to replace the retiring chief, Ron Lantz, effective March 1.

The county began the first steps of a recruitment process in November, including direct engagement with key stakeholders and a community survey regarding the key attributes, experience, and leadership qualities of the next Police Chief. More than 550 people responded to the survey.

“What stood out to us as we reviewed the survey results was how consistently our community articulated the same vision for a chief as county leadership had – someone who brings command-level leadership and community engagement experience; someone who models leadership, integrity, and ethics; someone who can build a bridge connecting the department and residents through community-oriented policing; someone who will prioritize recruiting and retaining diverse officers, enhance training, and focus on mental health responses,” County Executive Jeff Richardson said. “As we reflected on that, we knew that Deputy Chief Sean Reeves had progressive and proven leadership in those areas, right here in our community. We determined that moving forward, by promoting Sean to Chief, was the right move for the department, the organization, and the people of Albemarle County.”

“On behalf of the Board of Supervisors, we are proud to appoint Sean Reeves as our 6th Chief of Police. The Board has had the opportunity to interface with Major Reeves during several critical and emergency incidents over the past few years. His integrity and commitment to this community is unparalleled,” said Albemarle County Board of Supervisors Chair Donna Price.

Reeves began his career as a police officer in Albemarle County in 2001 and advanced from patrol officer through to his current position as deputy chief, working in investigations, professional standards, and community support. Reeves has played a pivotal role in several ACPD priority projects, including creating the cybercrimes unit, developing a community coalition around mental health crisis response, advancing the body-worn camera program, and serving as the lead ACPD personnel in the county’s incident management teams for COVID-19, the At Ready Statue Removal, and the events of August 12.

Reeves has worked closely with the community throughout his service, including liaising with the local Latinx population through the Community ID Card program, bike safety events, Cville Sabroso Festival, and other community events. He is a US Army Veteran, a graduate of the FBI’s National Criminal Justice Command College, and has earned a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Criminal Justice from Liberty University.

“As someone who has served this country while in the military, and Albemarle County as an officer of the Albemarle County Police Department, it is my honor to continue to serve in my new role as ACPD’s next police chief. I look forward to continuing to lead the talented men and women of Albemarle County Police Department as we evolve as a profession, while also striving to meet the expectations of our growing and diverse community,” Reeves said.

Several opportunities to “Meet the Chief” will sixth chief of police for Albemarle County and will be the first chief to have begun his local law enforcement career with ACPD, as well as the first chief in ACPD history that is a veteran and a member of the Latin American community.

