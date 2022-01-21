Albemarle County Fire Rescue responds to structure fire

Published Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, 1:36 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Career and volunteer fire rescue units from Albemarle County responded to the report of a structure fire on Jarmans Gap Road at 8:02 a.m. Friday.

The first apparatus arrived on scene six minutes after dispatch to find smoke and flames in the basement of a single family residence. Crews were able to quickly contain and extinguish the fire, however, the family has been displaced.

One firefighter sustained minor injuries while on scene.

The Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office has identified the cause to be electrical failure. Total damage costs are estimated to be $40,000.