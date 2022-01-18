Albemarle County expands one-stop Career Center

Albemarle County can now offer new resources for area job seekers at a one-stop center in the Albemarle County Office Building at 1600 5th Street Extension.

The Albemarle County Career Center became an official affiliate of the Virginia Career Works Center in December. With this designation and expansion comes more services from community partners that offer employment resources to those in our community and surrounding localities.

An inclusive one-stop center that can assist in conducting a successful job search. Services are available to help individuals find and apply for jobs, explore career options, and improve job seeking and interview skills.

Open to the public Monday-Friday , 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed 12 -1 p.m.)

Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act programs

Provides job seekers access to employment, grant funding for education and training, and support services to succeed in the labor market and matches employers with the skilled workers they need to compete in the global economy.

Every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson Adult Career Education

TJACE@PVCC offers instruction for adults to help enhance core academic skills and earn a high school diploma or GED, improve English language skills for speakers of other languages (ESL), and prepare for next career steps through integrated education and training programs.

Second and fourth Wednesday of the month, 1-3 p.m.

Job Corps

A no-cost education and career technical training program administered by the U.S. Department of Labor that helps young people ages 16 to 24 improve the quality of their lives through career technical and academic training.

Fourth Friday of the month, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.