Albemarle County: Chris Greene Lake now open to dogs

Published Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, 11:26 am

Chris Greene Lake in Albemarle County is open again following two tests showing normal water quality results. Dogs are allowed to swim in the lake safely.

There have been no reported health problems, however, the Albemarle County Department of Parks and Recreation closed the lake earlier this month after test results showed harmful algae present.

It is now safe again for people and pets to have contact with the water.