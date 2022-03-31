Albemarle County Budget Town Hall canceled due to severe weather forecast

Tonight’s scheduled Albemarle County Fiscal Year 2023 Budget Town Hall in the White Hall District has been canceled.

The event was to be held at Broadus Wood Elementary School. When school facilities closure due to weather events, community use is unavailable.

White Hall District Supervisor Ann Mallek has another opportunity to learn more about the budget and to ask questions and provide feedback on Saturday, April 16 at 10 a.m. at the White Hall Community Building.

