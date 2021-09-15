Alarming COVID-19 case rate in Augusta County

Published Wednesday, Sep. 15, 2021, 9:01 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

As Augusta Health COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to surge, the new case rate in Augusta County continues to more than triple the rate statewide.

This according to our analysis of data from the Virginia Department of Health, which pegs the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Augusta County at 133.5 per 100,000 residents.

The rate statewide is 43.3 new daily cases per 100,000 residents.

New case numbers are also high in Lexington (96.1 per 100K) and Buena Vista (93.9 per 100K).

Leading the region in lowest cases is Albemarle County, at just 34.0 new daily cases per 100,000 residents.

Albemarle County also leads the region in COVID-19 vaccinations, with 81.9 percent of adults having had at least one vaccine dose, and 75.2 percent fully vaccinated.

Harrisonburg is bringing up the rear on vaccinations, with 56.8 percent of its adults having had at least one vaccine dose, and 51.3 percent fully vaccinated.

Locality COVID case rate/100K Adult vaccine: 1 dose Adults fully vaccinated Virginia 43.3 77.7% 69.2% Augusta County 133.5 62.2% 57.4% Staunton 51.6 72.7% 66.4% Waynesboro 53.7 71.1% 64.9% Rockingham County 49.8 60.7% 55.5% Harrisonburg 64.2 56.8% 51.3% Albemarle County 34.0 81.9% 75.2% Charlottesville 52.8 70.1% 63.5% Nelson County 53.0 74.9% 68.3% Rockbridge County 40.2 63.3% 58.2% Buena Vista 93.9 62.7% 56.2% Lexington 96.1 57.0% 52.3%

Story by Chris Graham