ACC Network talk, UVA-Pitt preview: Podcast

Published Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019

Chris Graham and Scott German talk the latest on the ACC Network and preview this weekend’s UVA-Pitt season opener.

About Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the editor of AugustaFreePress.com, an award-winning journalist and editor, is a 1994 graduate of the University of Virginia, and has covered Virginia politics since 1997.

An author of seven books, Chris co-wrote Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championshippublished in 2019, and also co-wrote a book on the history of University of Virginia basketball, Mad About U: Four Decades of Basketball at University Hall, which was published in 2006.

Chris has covered University of Virginia sports since 1995, and is a commentator on ESPN3 college football and baseball broadcasts.

About Scott German

Scott German covers UVA Athletics for AFP. Scott has been around the ‘Hoos his whole life. As a reporter, he was on site for both of UVA basketball’s Final Fours, in 1981 and 1984, and has covered UVA football in bowl games dating back to its first, the 1984 Peach Bowl.



Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball's Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham

The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

