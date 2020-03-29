 

62 REALTORS® inducted into 2019 CAAR Professional Honor Society

Published Sunday, Mar. 29, 2020, 12:45 pm

The Charlottesville Area Association of REALTORS® (CAAR) announced the induction of 62 REALTORS® into the 2018 class of the CAAR Professional Honor Society during a ceremony on Thursday, March 12 at the Hillsdale Conference Center.

This prestigious accolade has been a long-standing award program at the state level and was instituted by CAAR in 1996 to recognize standards of industry excellence. A total of 192 different REALTORS® have reached this pinnacle achievement in the local program’s history.

The 2019 class marks the 24th year for six CAAR members and the first year for four members.

The selection process for each year relies on four core areas: association involvement, professional development, leadership and volunteer participation, and the success in either production of sales or ability as a managing broker.

1 – 4 Years | * First Year10 Years
Quinton BeckhamSabina MartinTara Savage 
Emily DooleyJodi Mills11 – 14 Years
Erin GarciaSarah Monceaux*Kelly Ceppa 
S. Lisa HerndonBrentney MooreBrad ConnerDenise Ramey
Julie HolbrookTom PaceSasha FarmerJohn Updike
Geoff Hoover*Errin Searcy15 Years
Barbara KelleyKristin Sorokti*Kathy Markwood 
Jason Kirby*Amanda Spigone16 -19 Years
Amanda LeMonWes SuryByrd AbbottDonna Patton
Katelyn ManciniJosh WhitePat CrabtreeSue Plaskon
5 YearsJames DickersonBarbara Seidler
Rachel BurnsJessica RussoAlice FitchGreg Slater
Mary Katherine KingKeith SmithGaby HallSabrina Thompson
Georgia LindseyKristin Streed21 – 23 Years
6 – 9 YearsKim ArmstrongTrish Owens
Anne BurroughsTele JeniferRives BaileyPat Sury
Debbie CashJohn SeidlerTim CarsonPat Widhalm
Dan ConquestYonna SmithAnita DunbarArleen Yobs
Jack CrockerTom WoolfolkKaren Kehoe 
Pam Dent Percy Montague, IV 


