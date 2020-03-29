62 REALTORS® inducted into 2019 CAAR Professional Honor Society
The Charlottesville Area Association of REALTORS® (CAAR) announced the induction of 62 REALTORS® into the 2018 class of the CAAR Professional Honor Society during a ceremony on Thursday, March 12 at the Hillsdale Conference Center.
This prestigious accolade has been a long-standing award program at the state level and was instituted by CAAR in 1996 to recognize standards of industry excellence. A total of 192 different REALTORS® have reached this pinnacle achievement in the local program’s history.
The 2019 class marks the 24th year for six CAAR members and the first year for four members.
The selection process for each year relies on four core areas: association involvement, professional development, leadership and volunteer participation, and the success in either production of sales or ability as a managing broker.
|1 – 4 Years | * First Year
|10 Years
|Quinton Beckham
|Sabina Martin
|Tara Savage
|Emily Dooley
|Jodi Mills
|11 – 14 Years
|Erin Garcia
|Sarah Monceaux*
|Kelly Ceppa
|S. Lisa Herndon
|Brentney Moore
|Brad Conner
|Denise Ramey
|Julie Holbrook
|Tom Pace
|Sasha Farmer
|John Updike
|Geoff Hoover*
|Errin Searcy
|15 Years
|Barbara Kelley
|Kristin Sorokti*
|Kathy Markwood
|Jason Kirby*
|Amanda Spigone
|16 -19 Years
|Amanda LeMon
|Wes Sury
|Byrd Abbott
|Donna Patton
|Katelyn Mancini
|Josh White
|Pat Crabtree
|Sue Plaskon
|5 Years
|James Dickerson
|Barbara Seidler
|Rachel Burns
|Jessica Russo
|Alice Fitch
|Greg Slater
|Mary Katherine King
|Keith Smith
|Gaby Hall
|Sabrina Thompson
|Georgia Lindsey
|Kristin Streed
|21 – 23 Years
|6 – 9 Years
|Kim Armstrong
|Trish Owens
|Anne Burroughs
|Tele Jenifer
|Rives Bailey
|Pat Sury
|Debbie Cash
|John Seidler
|Tim Carson
|Pat Widhalm
|Dan Conquest
|Yonna Smith
|Anita Dunbar
|Arleen Yobs
|Jack Crocker
|Tom Woolfolk
|Karen Kehoe
|Pam Dent
|Percy Montague, IV
