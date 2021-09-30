5 ways working from home saves the environment

It has been nearly two years since we first faced the COVID-19 pandemic. Most companies that could adapt to the new safe ways of doing business accepted the measures and sent their employees to work from home.

Many people lost their regular jobs, so some of them quickly retrained themselves to become web designers, blog content creators, or something else that falls under the digital industries umbrella.

Interestingly, most people who are now working from home do not plan to go back to the office. Many companies also realized that there are more benefits of letting people stay home and do their job over the Internet than force them to come to the office daily.

One of the greatest benefits of remote working is that it contributes so much to the environment. We all know the planet’s bad shape, so preserving the environment is a significant issue. But how exactly working from home saves the environment? Read our list of five points and find out more.

1. Less transport gas emissions in the air

With hundreds of millions of people going from home to work every day, just imagine how much gas emissions are delivered into the air from the cars and busses driving on the city streets. These millions of vehicles didn’t commute during the Covid-19 pandemic, and all those emissions disappeared.

For example, during Covid-19 restrictions, the city of London, UK, saw a drop of gas emissions in the air of up to 34% per day. That just tells you how significant working from home can be for the air we breathe. That means – every person working in the web design industry, for example, is contributing much more to preserving the environment than people traveling to work.

2. Avoiding printing means saving trees

A huge problem for the planet’s ecosystem is the intensive chopping of trees in the most vital parts of it, like the rain forests. This has to stop immediately. One of the main reasons why trees are cut off constantly is to feed the global need for paper.

Did you know that Americans use around 85 million tons per year? That’s roughly seven trees cut down by every single American every year. Staying at home and working online means no need for printing useless documents that will be thrown in the garbage, often without even anyone looking at them.

3. Less power spent for big industries

When you go to the office, the company needs to provide electricity for your stay. That means lights, air-conditioning, heating, powering of the computers, and much more. To keep a huge company going, the waste of energy is immense.

Staying at home and using solar panels to power the one laptop and the lamp at the desk means spending no electricity from the big power plants whatsoever. You’re contributing to saving the environment to the max.

4. Better life-work balance helps nature thrive

It is proven that a good work-life balance will create happy people who have more motivation to do everything better. That goes both for the company they are working in as for the environment. It is proven that people spending more time in their houses will start planting and taking care of trees and plants.

5. Saving water usage

Another issue that needs to be addressed when it comes to preserving nature is saving water. When people go to work, they treat the workplace as something not their own. They’ll let the faucet on even if they are not in the toilet, and they won’t mind wasting water.

At home, their habits are different. They will do everything they can to save the water and, with it, save nature as well.

Conclusion

All the points we highlighted above are not possible if you don’t pay attention to the way you live your life and the habits you have. Working from home requires a positive approach towards nature. You can make it even easier by hiring luxury home builders to create a place that perfectly preserves energy.

If you manage to do this, be sure that you’re saving the environment tremendously by working from home rather than traveling to the office daily.

Story by Anna Bowman