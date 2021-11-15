5 productivity apps your business won’t be able to function without

You might be shocked to know that there are small business owners out there who have free time. They get to have quality time with their families, to eat and sleep as much as they like, and to spend leisure time actually doing what they want to.

How, you might ask?

They have a secret set of productivity apps that helps them to hack their time, and use it to the best of their ability.

And you can too. Here are 5 productivity apps that will make you feel like you have more than 24 hours in the day.

Connecteam: Employee time tracking (and more)

Connecteam’s employee time tracking app is one of the finest we’ve ever seen. You can seamlessly manage timesheets for a more accurate payroll with GPS time tracking. From your desktop or your mobile phone while you’re on the go, you have direct insight on who clocked up on time, who was late, and who was a no-show. Plus, you can pull up reports (for clients, project information, or just general know-how), view up to the second work hours without fear of buddy-punching or time theft; manage their time-off requests and even juggle shifts around with its in-built (and fully-synced) shift scheduler. There’s no need for clunky and messy pen and paper anymore: this is automated time-tracking done right.

It’s one of the cheapest apps we’ve seen on the market, starting from just $39 per month for up to 50 users, and even comes with a 14-day free trial.

Asana: Project management done right

Enjoy all of the usage of Trello and Basecamp, in one handy app.

Asana lets you invite users, manage all important tasks and write notes to one another galore for everything you need to get done! There are some handy integrations too, with Slack, Teams, Google Drive and more! Try it for free, or purchase a paid plan.

Monday: Visual organization of your to-do list

If you fancy something more colorful, Monday, well, takes the hassle out of your Mondays.

Enjoy the kanban view, the linear to do list, and organize your project as you want to. Add tasks, add subtasks, assign a way, and best of all, integrate whatever you feel like integrating from your other productivity apps.

Monday has a limited free trial period, which should be enough to give you a taste of how it works.

Google Suite: Update everything and everyone in real-time

Google has a whole range of tools (collectively known as GSuite) that are totally free to use, and pretty powerful when you do them correctly.

Use Sheets for your spreadsheet news, Docs for your note-taking and Forms for your, well, forms.

Share with whomever you’d like to, across 3 different settings – ‘View only’, ‘Comment only’ or ‘Editor’.

Wave: Make a splash with your accounting

Wave is anything but a rough ride – it’s one of the smoothest accounting software we’ve ever seen.

Start for free and then decide when to upgrade (which you might not even need to do), and keep your invoices, accounts and other documentation nicely (and peacefully) synchronized, all in one place.

The bottom line: Hack your day’s hours

You might only have 24 hours in a day, but why not make those hours work independently and therefore extend your day? The above apps can massively take the weight off of you, and run automagically, meaning you get more free time to do what you want and not spend on pesky tasks.

Story by Niv Shulim

