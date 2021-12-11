5 alternatives to a classic apple pie

Published Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, 2:16 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Nothing says the holidays quite like apple pie.

Apple pie is a classic American dessert eaten during the holidays. It wouldn’t be Thanksgiving or Christmas without a fresh out-of-the-oven apple pie to enjoy.

While apple pie is truly an iconic classic, it can be fun to switch it up every once in a while. There are lots of other decadent apple desserts that you can enjoy during the holidays too! Many of them include similar ingredients to apple pie meaning they’ll scratch that itch while still being exciting and new.

We’ve come up with a list of 5 classic apple pie alternatives that will be a hit at your next holiday feast or simply a yummy treat for a cold winter day. Get your whipped cream or vanilla ice cream ready, and let’s start baking.

Remember, if you’re missing any of the ingredients on our list you can take advantage of this Omaha Steaks coupon to save on all your food purchases. Omaha Steaks offers quality food and ingredients and delivers them right to your door. Save precious time during the holidays by ordering in this year.

5 apple pie alternatives

1. Apple pie crisp

A crisp is another fall favorite dessert. A crisp usually involves mixing various ingredients and then baking them in the oven until they develop a delicious golden brown crust. While you can include any dessert ingredients you want, adding apple to the mix makes a crisp a great alternative to a classic apple pie. Mix in other ingredients that go well with apples such as cinnamon and raisins for a delicious holiday dessert.

2. Salted caramel cheesecake

A cheesecake is a great dessert to bake ahead and save time. Thanks to ingredients like apples and caramel this cheesecake even resembles an apple pie! To get the best texture, make sure you cut the apples paper thin. Choose a sweet variety like Golden Delicious for the best flavor. That way, they’ll become deliciously soft in the oven.

To save time, buy a prepaid crust instead of baking your own. No one has to know.

3. Apple pie cupcakes

Apple pie cupcakes make a fun and easy alternative to apple pie. Made with cinnamon dough and spiced apples, these delicious treats are bite sized and perfect for taking on-the-go. Kids also love muffins making them the perfect desert for the holidays if you have some picky eaters in your house. Best of all, these muffins are easy to bake and can be baked up in just 30 minutes.

4. Date & apple oatmeal

Are you looking for a healthier alternative to apple pie? We all love apple pie but with all the butter and shortening, it can be a calorie bomb. Try baking dates and apple oatmeal for a sweet treat without all the extra calories.

Oatmeal isn’t just a breakfast food, it can make a delicious dessert too! The way to make oatmeal feel extra decadent is to include a ton of tasty ingredients. To make your oatmeal resemble an apple pie, try adding apples, dates, cinnamon and raisins. You can even sprinkle some icing sugar on the top.

Check out all these sweet oatmeal ideas for inspiration.

5. Apple pie cake

If you still want to keep your holiday dessert classic, why not turn your pie into a cake? Apple cake is melt in your mouth delicious and offers all the same yummy apple flavor that a pie does. It’s also an easy recipe to make gluten free just by subbing out the flour. For a fun twist, consider adding lots of ground walnuts or almonds to the top of your cake for a crunchy texture.

Story by Izen Liam

Related



