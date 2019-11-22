233 UVA physicians selected for Best Doctors in America® List

233 UVA Health physicians have been named by their peers to the 2019-2020 Best Doctors in America® List. Approximately 4 percent of U.S. doctors are named to the list, according to Best Doctors, Inc.

“The physicians included in the Best Doctors in America database provide the most advanced medical expertise and knowledge to patients with serious conditions – often saving lives in the process by finding the right diagnosis and right treatment,” according to Best Doctors, Inc.

To be selected for the list, physicians must be nominated and then voted on by existing members of the Best Doctors in America List.

“Having 233 of our physicians named to this list – our largest group ever honored – highlights the wide array of high-quality, specialized care we provide together with our partners from across UVA Health,” said David S. Wilkes, MD, dean of the UVA School of Medicine.

