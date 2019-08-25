10 W&M football games to be broadcast on FloFootball

Published Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, 7:54 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

As part of the CAA’s new partnership with FloSports, 10 William & Mary football games will be broadcast on FloFootball.com during the 2019 season.

In addition to its home non-conference games against Lafayette and Colgate, all eight of the Tribe’s CAA contests will be featured as part of the FloFootball lineup.

A FloSports subscription is $12.50 per month or $95.88 per year ($7.99 per month) and provides access to 70 CAA football games, as well as special features.

William & Mary Athletics is giving away FREE one-year FloSports subscriptions to select Tribe fans. Register online for a chance to win today. Winners will be announced and receive an email on Friday, Aug. 30.

Fans can watch the games live and via on-demand, while also getting other exclusive CAA content by becoming a monthly or annual PRO subscriber. Either subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network and fans can watch across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Roku, or Apple TV 4.

A list of CAA Football’s upcoming broadcasts on FloSports can be found here.

Like this: Like Loading...