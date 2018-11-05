10 foods that increase HGH

You may not realize it, but what you eat can affect your hormone levels. If you know the foods that increase HGH, you can help improve growth hormone production naturally without medications.

Sure, there are HGH supplements that can help boost human growth hormone levels, but why spend extra money when you have to eat anyway.

Here are the top 10 foods that increase HGH secretion:

Pineapple

Coconut oil (and extra virgin olive oil)

Grass-fed beef

Nuts

Eggs (free-range is best)

Grass-fed, Greek yogurt

Fava beans

Goji berries

Watermelon

Raw chocolate

By incorporating many of these foods that improve HGH production into your daily diet, you can effectively help your body stimulate growth hormone production.

Along with using these foods that can increase HGH, you may want to try hormone replacement therapy. Although there are numerous methods of hormone therapy, but one of the most prooving is injections. You can learn more about therapy with a free telephone consultation with our medical advisor. And if your symptoms will show off a possible hormone deficiency, you’ll get full information about how to increse your HGH level.

Why Do These Foods Increase HGH?

Now let us look at what makes these foods that naturally increase human growth hormone work. Each food on the list offers a unique benefit. Find the combination that works best for you, and you will notice significant changes in your energy level, mood, health, and appearance.

Examining the foods that increase HGH further:

Pineapple – topping the list is this fruit that aids digestion, melatonin, and serotonin release to help you sleep. The better you sleep, the more HGH the body produces. Have some pineapple at night 30 – 60 minutes before bedtime. An added benefit of pineapple is that it also helps increase testosterone production. (Women need this, as well.)

Coconut oil (and extra virgin olive oil) – the body needs fat to help it burn fat. Coconut oil may increase HGH production within thirty to ninety minutes after consumption.

Grass-fed beef – avoiding potential hormones, antibiotics (both of which should not be added anyway), and chemicals that can be in the feed given to beef is essential. Grass-fed organic beef is a superfood packed with numerous amino acids that aid HGH production.

Nuts – of all the foods that help increase HGH production, nuts may be the easiest to add to the diet. Just one small handful of your favorite type of nut each day provides a boost of L-Arginine to stimulate HGH and testosterone secretion.

Eggs (free-range is best) – contrary to what we were told for many years, eggs are safe to eat every day and help provide the necessary good cholesterol your body needs for hormone production. Eggs are also loaded with vitamins, amino acids, DHA, and EPA that help promote HGH secretion.

Greek yogurt – organic, unpasteurized grassfed Greek yogurt is high in the amino acid L-Glutamine which helps boost HGH production.

Fava beans – one of the best options for increasing HGH levels as they are rich in L-Dopa which stimulates both HGH and testosterone production.

Goji berries – do not be surprised if you see Goji berries at the top of the HGH-producing food list. Goji berries contain vitamins, 22 minerals, essential fatty acids, and 18 amino acids (including L-Glutamine and L-Arginine) to boost HGH.

Watermelon – another juice fruit, watermelon is high in the amino acid L-Citrulline that converts to Arginine in the body. Arginine is a potent HGH promoter.

Raw chocolate – you can improve your sleep, and thereby your HGH secretion by having an ounce of dark, raw chocolate before bed. Raw chocolate (not milk chocolate) contains tryptophan that stimulates dopamine and HGH production in the pituitary gland.

