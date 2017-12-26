Virginia investment in radar technology pays dividends for drone research

Synergy between government and university initiatives has contributed to the state’s trailblazer status. A representative example: This year, funding from the Commonwealth of Virginia for a state-of-the art radar laid the groundwork for a research award of $1.6 million from NASA to the Virginia Tech Mid-Atlantic Aviation Partnership.

The project focuses on a key challenge for the industry: enabling unmanned aircraft, also known as UAS or drones, to detect and avoid other aircraft.

“Today, Virginia is a national leader in the unmanned systems industry thanks to our strategic investments and innovative leadership,” said Gov. Terry McAuliffe. “Years ago, we realized we had the talent, the expertise, and the infrastructure to propel this industry forward. When we say that that we’re leading the country in this technology, it isn’t rhetoric — it’s a fact, and investments like this one demonstrate that. The resources we’ve committed are advancing an industry that will create real opportunities for our citizens long into the future, ensuring our new Virginia economy remains diverse and resilient.”

One of the most pressing topics in the UAS industry is the growing demand for flights beyond the operator’s visual line of sight — virtually essential if drones are going to be used efficiently for certain applications, including infrastructure inspection, package delivery, and search-and-rescue.

But current federal regulations prohibit these flights, commonly abbreviated “BVLOS,” without a special waiver. That’s largely because unmanned aircraft don’t yet have a reliable way to detect other objects that may be occupying the same airspace, an FAA regulatory requirement.

“The key problem with flying beyond line of sight is being able to detect and avoid other aircraft,” said Mark Blanks, the director of the Virginia Tech Mid-Atlantic Aviation Partnership. The partnership, known as MAAP, runs one of seven Federal Aviation Administration-designated UAS test sites.

The pilot of a manned aircraft uses onboard instrumentation, or his own vision, to comply with the detect-and-avoid requirement.

“With manned aviation, even if the instruments aren’t functioning, you still have the pilot’s eyes,” said John Coggin, MAAP’s chief engineer. “Unmanned aircraft don’t have that backstop.”

Current workarounds — usually a series of observers on the ground or a chase plane in the air — are cumbersome and expensive.

One of the most promising alternatives is a ground-based radar that could detect both the drone and anything else in the airspace.

To explore that option, the Commonwealth of Virginia granted MAAP the funding to purchase a high-performance mobile radar system from Gryphon Sensors, which is state-of-the-art in commercially viable radar technology. The system combines radar with optical and spectrum sensors, providing multiple ways to detect aircraft and other objects..

“The Gryphon radar system enables the test site to offer even more capability to the UAS industry,” Blanks said. “Companies pursuing BVLOS applications need access to the most advanced technology as well as the expertise and knowledge to conduct innovative operations safely. That’s a combination we’re uniquely well-positioned to provide, and we’re thrilled that the state saw value in this investment.”