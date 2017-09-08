Oran Safety Glass to invest $4.45 million to expand manufacturing operation in Greensville County

Oran Safety Glass (OSG), a manufacturer of specialty glass for buses, military vehicles, and trains, will invest $4.45 million to expand its manufacturing operation in Greensville County.

Virginia competed against Wisconsin for the project, which will retain 75 existing jobs and create 55 new jobs. Governor McAuliffe successfully recruited this expansion for the Commonwealth during the July 2016 trade and marketing mission to Israel where he met with OSG executives.

“Oran Safety Glass’ second expansion since opening its U.S. manufacturing facility in Greensville County ten years ago demonstrates the impact that Virginia’s industrial environment can have on the development of our existing businesses,” said Governor McAuliffe, speaking at the event. “The decision by an international corporate partner to reinvest in the Commonwealth is a major statement for the region, and we are proud that OSG’s operation in Southern Virginia can accommodate the company’s future growth. As we continue to diversify and build the new Virginia economy, we celebrate the addition of 55 new, quality jobs in a region that continues its economic rebound.”

OSG, an Israeli-headquartered specialist glass manufacturer, develops a wide range of glass products, including armored safety glass, such as bullet-resistant windows, curved, flat, laminated, and insulated. As a global company with an international client base, OSG provides customized glass solutions for various industry sectors. The company’s expertise covers all areas of glass processing for defense, security, and transportation sectors, as well as special applications for other industries, such as architecture and solar.

“More than 70 percent of all jobs created in Virginia come from existing companies expanding, that’s why retaining quality employers, like Oran Safety Glass, is critical to ensuring a healthy local, regional, and state economy,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore. “Home to more than 5,500 advanced manufacturing companies, the Commonwealth will continue to support this booming industry and the workforce that helps it thrive. OSG is a great example of the growth manufacturers can achieve in Virginia, and we look forward to a continued partnership as the company grows in Greensville County.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Greensville County, a member of Virginia’s Growth Alliance, and the Virginia Israel Advisory Board to secure the project for Virginia. Governor McAuliffe approved a $150,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the County with the project. The Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission approved $235,000 in Tobacco Region Opportunity Funds. The company is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will also be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

“OSG Inc. has had a very successful growth curve since launching our US operations in 2006,” said Louis Mitchener, Senior Vice President, North America Division, Oran Safety Glass. “Greensville County, Virginia has been a vital part of that growth so expanding here made good business sense. We are looking forward to our next 10 years and beyond!”

“Jobs and capital growth are a priority of Greensville County,” said Peggy Wiley, Board of Supervisors Chair, Greensville County. “We are honored that OSG has chosen to continue our partnership in the Greensville County Industrial Park. They have been a vital part of our community for over 10 years and we look forward to many more years of success.”

Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission Vice-Chair, Senator Frank Ruff, said, “This expansion shows that OSG is committed to our region and we are proud to have them as a partner as we work to bring jobs and investment to the area. We have the workforce, facilities and infrastructure to attract top employers, like OSG, and I’m confident that they will continue to build on the success they’ve seen here in Greensville.”

“The Virginia Israel Advisory Board is proud to have played a significant role in the state’s efforts to secure OSG’s expansion in Greensville County. This project was a top priority and we look forward to the company’s continued investment and job creation in the Commonwealth,” commented Mel Chaskin, Chairman, Virginia Israel Advisory Board.

“I congratulate Oran Safety Glass on this important expansion,” said Senator Louise Lucas. “As we work to bring new jobs to Southern Virginia, we are proud to support this leading international company that has positively contributed to Greensville County’s economy for more than a decade.”

“I am pleased Oran Safety Glass will invest $4.45 million to expand manufacturing operations in Greensville County,” said Delegate Roslyn Tyler. “The company has been an excellent community partner and provided job opportunities for the citizens of the 75th District for ten years. Job creation and expansion in Southside is a priority and necessity to boost and grow our economy.”