Legendary cellist Yo-Yo Ma anchors the Moss Arts Center performance season
Subscriptions are now available for the Moss Arts Center’s 2017-18 season, which features a dynamic mix of diverse voices, fresh new works, inspired global expressions, and continued opportunities for learning and engagement.
“As musicians, we transcend technique in order to seek out the truths in our world in a way that gives meaning and sustenance to individuals and communities. That’s art for life’s sake.”
This quote by revered cellist Yo-Yo Ma describes the types of artists and work the Moss Arts Center strives to bring to the Virginia Tech campus – performers and visual artists who offer relevant and purposeful work while creating meaningful connections.
Ma will perform a classical recital program with pianist Kathryn Scott on Nov. 5 as part of the center’s new season, which features a dynamic lineup of chamber and music recital programs that span the spectrum from strings, piano, and percussion to vocal harmonies.
Revel in the beauty of sacred vocal music of the Renaissance with the Tallis Scholars, while Chicago’s Third Coast Percussion brings virtuosity and unmatched energy to celebrate the depth and breadth of percussive possibilities.
Opportunities for expanding cultural awareness come with music from around the world, including a performance by the graceful and captivating Tango Buenos Aires, which opens the season on Sept. 22, and ensemble Niyaz, who blend Sufi poetry and folk songs of their Iranian heritage with new interfaces and technologies.
The performance by Niyaz is also part of the center’s multiyear project, “SALAAM: Exploring Muslim Cultures,” which is made possible by a grant from the Association of Performing Arts Professionals; Building Bridges: Arts Culture and Identity, a component of the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation; and the Doris Duke Foundation for Islamic Art.
Storytelling is a prevalent theme throughout the season. A powerful art form, great stories come in many forms and from many sources. This season will feature amazing storytellers, including Sarah Koenig and Julie Snyder, creators of the hit podcast “Serial,” who will probe the highs and lows of serial journalism. L.A. Theatre Works gives focus to the final hours of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the award-winning Broadway play “The Mountaintop.”
Admire the power of movement with performances by artists who defy physics, illuminate beauty, and give new perspectives on what it means to move. Tap dance takes a fresh turn and mixes with electronic tap boards, transforming the entire stage into an instrument, with Michelle Dorrance’s work, “ETM: Double Down,” while Circa visits from Australia with the “Carnival of the Animals” for families and young audiences.
The season’s multimedia performances blend pictures, music, and creative technologies to create inspiring narratives. Alarm Will Sound’s 20-member band delves into the hearts of 1960s composers with “1969,” and composer, singer, and violinist Jenny Scheinman honors Appalachia with captivating visuals from small towns in the 1930s and ’40s set to her original live score.
The Moss Arts Center pays homage to the orchestra, with diverse ensembles from around the globe, including performances by the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra, Sweden’s Helsingborg Symphony Orchestra, and theNational Symphony Orchestra of Cuba. A very special performance by the China National Symphony Orchestra, conducted by the legendary Tan Dun, will mark the Chinese New Year in grand style.
Explore the full list of performances for the 2017-18 season.
All performances will be held in the Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre, located within the Moss Arts Center’s Street and Davis Performance Hall at 190 Alumni Mall.
The Moss Arts Center’s visual arts exhibitions will feature paintings by Pia Fries, immersive works from artists Diana Thater and Talia Greene, and pieces by prominent Virginia artist Ray Kass.
The center will also offer community events and a number of workshops, talks, and related activities. More details on these opportunities to engage with artists and their work, as well as programs with the Institute for Creativity, Arts, and Technology, will be available this fall. Receive more information about these programs by signing up for the center’s mailing list.
Purchase subscriptions
Subscriptions for the 2017-18 season are currently available and offer discounted prices and priority seat selection. There are three ways to subscribe: the Premier Subscription includes all performances at a 30 percent discount off adult ticket prices, the Gold Build Your Own Subscription allows for a 25 percent discount off the price of adult tickets for 15 or more performances, and the Silver Build Your Own Subscription offers a 20 percent discount on five to 14 performances. Student and youth tickets are always $10 per performance, including subscriptions.
Subscriptions can be purchased online; at the Moss Arts Center’s box office, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Mondaythrough Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday; or by calling 540-231-5300. Currently, only subscription tickets are available for purchase for the 2017-18 season. Beginning August 8, 2017, tickets for individual performances will be available for purchase.
