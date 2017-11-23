Greece Top 15 must-see checklist

If the fact that we have created this list doesn’t give it away already, we love Greece! It has been a favorite among holidaymakers for years now and has held this huge draw despite many domestic troubles.

This birthplace of western civilization has a timeless quality to it that is hard to ignore and unlikely to fade anytime soon. It’s one of those places that always features on any world travelers checklists and that many can’t resist for a return visit. Especially considering the fact that this whole country is so littered with visit-worthy sites that it’s hard to see everything in one go.

Why you should go to Greece

We think that the amazing tourist attractions we are about to mention will convince you to visit Greece on their own. But, if you had a quick look at them already need some more motivation, then here are some fantastic reasons you should consider Greece as your next travel destination:

The food: It may not be the most exotic, but Greek food has a well-deserved reputation for being wholesome, lighthearted, and undeniably delicious. The thing with exotic food is that most foods won’t appeal to most people. There is very little risk of that in Greece. You would be hard-pressed to find anyone who can resist a well-made gyro, moussaka or kleftiko.

As you can see, Greece has it all. It’s very rare to find a place with such a well-rounded variation of tourist attractions. Within a short timespan, you can experience ancient structures, impressive mountains, white, sandy beaches, tasty food, a happening nightlife, and get some R&R in between all the memory-making.

Now, without further ado, let’s unveil the top 6 travel destinations in Greece.

Top destinations

Parthenon, Acropolis

Are there any other sites more ingrained and symbolic of ancient Greece and Western Civilization than the Parthenon? A visit to Athens, and indeed, the whole of Greece is not complete without a visit to this iconic structure. It’s situated on top of the Acropolis that is in itself an impressive mound rising above Athens. The Parthenon is the most famous and the most impressive of the three temples located there.

Santorini

If you mention Greek islands, it’s likely that the first name that will jump to mind is Santorini. Visually speaking, it’s definitely the most dramatic of all the Greek islands. One’s mind is immediately filled with panoramas of snow-white buildings, capped with bright blue domes, plunging down a steep decline to the waters below. It’s hard to imagine a more scenic location to enjoy a chilled wine and a light snack as the sun sets in the distance. Most people view its darkly colored beaches (a result of volcanic sediment) as a rare downside but they are charming and unique in their own way.

Meteora

What could be more awe-inspiring than several gigantic stone pillars jutting out from the earth to paralyzing heights? What about if you then nestle several monasteries on top of them? It almost sounds like something out of a fantasy adventure novel. These monasteries were purposefully hard to reach and many are only accessible by rope ladders and nets. Just like the monks who inhabit these amazing monasteries, you might feel as if your life is really in the hands of the gods.

Delphi

Delphi is a town located in the south of Greece on Mount Parnassus and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It’s a location rich with astonishing sites of historical and cultural importance. Just some of the most famous attractions you can expect to see there include The Temple of Apollo that was once home to a legendary oracle as well as the sanctuaries of Apollo and Athena Pronaia. There is also the spectacular Delphi Theatre that overlooks some of these sites and the landscape below.

Shipwreck Beach, Zakynthos

This is another one of those seemingly unmissable attractions that you simply must make the effort to see if you are traveling the Greek islands. Many claim it to be one of the, if not the, most beautiful beaches in the world. It’s an isolated beach, flanked by sheer cliffs on both sides and features the unique addition of a shipwreck. Navagio, as it is called locally, is only accessible by boat and is not only worth seeing for its singular peculiarity but also because most trips to the beach will include stops at some of the many caves and sites in the area.

Lindos

This is a 2-for-1 deal like few you have ever seen before. Not only does it sport what's considered to be one of the top beaches in Greece but overlooking this beach is the ancient hilltop fort of Lindos. Below this fort there is the medieval town of Lindos itself with what should by now be the familiar whitewashed buildings. It's located on the island of Rhodes which is a bit far off the mainland and most of the islands but does have more than enough on offer to warrant a trip.