 jump to example.com

Castleton to feature opera star DeAndre Simmons

Published Wednesday, Mar. 1, 2017, 9:02 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

Deandre SimmonsWorld-renowned operatic singer DeAndre Simmons performs Franz Schubert’s epic song cycle Die Winterreise alongside pianist Robert Cassidy Sunday, March 19, at 4 p.m., at Castleton in Performance.

Bass vocalist Simmons, a Castleton Festival alum, has performed for seven U.S. presidents, Her Majesty Queen Silvia of Sweden, Pope John Paul II, and Nelson Mandela. Cassidy, who has previously played accompaniment to Simmons’ vocals, has received widespread acclaim for his performances and recordings of both solo piano repertoire and chamber music.

“DeAndre’s unforgettable performance in Die Winterreise brings to life the pain and sorrow of the song cycle’s narrator, first told two hundred years ago,” said Burnett Thompson, director of CiP. “We are honored to have DeAndre and Robert’s incredible talent on stage for our audience.”

The two musicians will perform arguably one of the most beautiful song cycles ever written, a devastating masterpiece by Schubert about a man’s reflections on his lost love during a journey through a wintery night.

Tickets for this CiP 20th Anniversary concert range from $20 to $40, and the performance will be held in the Theatre House (663 Castleton View Road, Castleton, Va.), an intimate, state-of-the-art 140-seat proscenium theatre.

There will be one intermission.

Call 703.489.8704 for more information and visit www.CastletonFestival.org to purchase tickets.

“We are honored to have DeAndre and Robert continue the 2017 CiP year with Schubert’s most beautiful work,” said Castleton CEO and Artistic Director Dietlinde Maazel. In 1997, she and her husband, Maestro Lorin Maazel, converted the once-overlooked chicken house into today’s Castleton Theatre House, one of the most exquisite performance spaces in the world.

A list of overnight accommodations in the area can be found on the Castleton website. During the off season, there are also rooms available on the grounds. Cottage and home rates range from $100 to $650/night, and include access to world-class amenities, such as the spa (large heated lap pool, Turkish steam room, Finnish sauna), bowling alley, petting zoo, six miles of hiking trails, and tennis courts. To inquire about booking, please contact Connie Payne at 540.577.8820 or castletonfarmretreat@gmail.com.

Discussion
 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 