Castleton to feature opera star DeAndre Simmons

World-renowned operatic singer DeAndre Simmons performs Franz Schubert’s epic song cycle Die Winterreise alongside pianist Robert Cassidy Sunday, March 19, at 4 p.m., at Castleton in Performance.

Bass vocalist Simmons, a Castleton Festival alum, has performed for seven U.S. presidents, Her Majesty Queen Silvia of Sweden, Pope John Paul II, and Nelson Mandela. Cassidy, who has previously played accompaniment to Simmons’ vocals, has received widespread acclaim for his performances and recordings of both solo piano repertoire and chamber music.

“DeAndre’s unforgettable performance in Die Winterreise brings to life the pain and sorrow of the song cycle’s narrator, first told two hundred years ago,” said Burnett Thompson, director of CiP. “We are honored to have DeAndre and Robert’s incredible talent on stage for our audience.”

The two musicians will perform arguably one of the most beautiful song cycles ever written, a devastating masterpiece by Schubert about a man’s reflections on his lost love during a journey through a wintery night.

Tickets for this CiP 20th Anniversary concert range from $20 to $40, and the performance will be held in the Theatre House (663 Castleton View Road, Castleton, Va.), an intimate, state-of-the-art 140-seat proscenium theatre.

There will be one intermission.

Call 703.489.8704 for more information and visit www.CastletonFestival.org to purchase tickets.

“We are honored to have DeAndre and Robert continue the 2017 CiP year with Schubert’s most beautiful work,” said Castleton CEO and Artistic Director Dietlinde Maazel. In 1997, she and her husband, Maestro Lorin Maazel, converted the once-overlooked chicken house into today’s Castleton Theatre House, one of the most exquisite performance spaces in the world.

A list of overnight accommodations in the area can be found on the Castleton website. During the off season, there are also rooms available on the grounds. Cottage and home rates range from $100 to $650/night, and include access to world-class amenities, such as the spa (large heated lap pool, Turkish steam room, Finnish sauna), bowling alley, petting zoo, six miles of hiking trails, and tennis courts. To inquire about booking, please contact Connie Payne at 540.577.8820 or castletonfarmretreat@gmail.com .