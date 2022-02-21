Youngkin reports 89 percent reduction in VEC unemployment claims backlog

Gov. Glenn Youngkin is claiming success on one of his Day 1 initiatives, reporting today a nearly 89 percent decrease in the Virginia Employment Commission backlog.

Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater, Chief Transformation Officer Eric Moeller, and VEC Commissioner Carrie Roth, are heading up Youngkin’s initiatives at the VEC. The VEC’s Executive Team and agency staff focused on eliminating remaining backlogs and improving service and communications at the agency.

As of January 15th, the backlog of employment separation reports have been reduced by nearly 89 percent, from 246,273 to 27,728 ,and unpaid pending claims have been reduced from 24,887 to 15,846.

“Virginians deserve an unemployment insurance system that is responsive, efficient and customer focused,” Youngkin said. “On day one, my administration launched the VEC transformation effort with an initial focus on reducing the backlog and we are starting to see encouraging initial results. We have a lot more work to do, but I want Virginians to know we are serious about making the VEC, along with all other state agencies, work for them.”

“There is a tremendous amount of work to be done to refocus on our customers, the individuals and employers, and get them the resources they need. As an initial step, our team is hyper-focused on tackling the remaining backlogs, doubling down on training and building a world-class employment services agency. This focus is already starting to pay off,” said Virginia Employment Commissioner Carrie Roth.

“Eliminating backlogs is job number one,” said Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater. “We will spare no resource to get this work completed for Virginians who deserve an answer about their unemployment claim. I am proud of our team and their resolve to see this through.”

“Reducing backlogs is the critical first step as we fix VEC processes to help struggling Virginians that have been affected during the pandemic,” said Chief Transformation Officer Eric Moeller. “We have started the process of transforming the Commission and begun delivering results for the Commonwealth.”

If Virginians or employers have questions about unemployment claims we encourage them to visit the VEC website at www.vec.virginia.gov, email VEC at customerservice@vec.virginia.gov or call 866-832-2363 between 8:15 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.