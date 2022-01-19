Youngkin redefining ‘diversity’ to focus on money, religion, abortion

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has appointed a right-wing think tank conservative who has criticized school lessons on systemic racism to be his new director of the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, which he also intends to refocus and rename.

The appointee, Angela Sailor, comes to us from the Heritage Foundation, where she seemed obsessively focused on critical race theory, from a look at her commentaries page, noting in one from last summer that lessons arguing that “America is systemically racist,” are “the textbook definition of racism.”

That box checked, Youngkin issued an executive order redefining the mission of the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion – to focus on expanding entrepreneurship and economic opportunities, facilitating bringing Virginians of different faiths together in service to their communities and the Commonwealth, and being an ambassador for unborn children.

Read: money, religion, abortion.

Former Gov. Ralph Northam, you may remember, had created the office in the aftermath of his blackface scandal in 2019, as a way of trying to grow a beard, so he has blood on his hands here, too.

“The people of Virginia elected the most diverse leadership in the Commonwealth’s history,” Youngkin said, referring to diversity of skin color, not of thought. “Virginia is big enough for the hopes and dreams of a diverse people. Angela Sailor’s experience in government, nonprofits and the private sector will guide us as we ensure that the government is working for all Virginians across our diverse Commonwealth, especially when it comes to economic opportunity for all Virginians.”

Youngkin also announced plans to introduce and support legislation to change the name of the office to the Diversity, Opportunity and Inclusion Office, letting you know his thoughts on the importance of the concept of equity.

Story by Chris Graham