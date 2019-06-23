Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library to welcome official Albanian delegation

An official delegation from the nations of Albania, Kosovo, and North Macedonia plans to visit the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library in Staunton on Friday, June 28 at 10 a.m.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Paris Peace Conference. The nations of Albania, Kosovo, and North Macedonia have issued postage stamps in honor of President Woodrow Wilson.

To further commemorate this anniversary, the delegation from the Institute of Spiritual and Cultural Heritage of the Albanians (North Macedonia) and the Institute for Albanian and Protestant Studies (Albania)—with the support of the government of the Republic of Kosovo—will come to the United States to revisit the principles and the efforts of President Woodrow Wilson and to express Albanian gratitude for the good will and example of the United States, without whose assistance the long-term peace and stability of the Balkans would be unimaginable.

“On behalf of our institutions and the Albanian people, we warmly express gratitude to the United States and our wishes for the continued health and growth of American-Albanian relations,” said Dr. David Hosaflook, who is leading the delegation,

“It is an honor to have the Albanian Delegation visit the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library,” Robin von Seldeneck, President and CEO of the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library, said. “During the visit, the Presidential Library will be gifted with archive documents and postage stamps from the three countries. Carolyn Dull, Mayor of Staunton will present a proclamation to the delegation. All are invited to this special presentation. For more information, please contact Kim Murray, Special Events coordinator at the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library.”

The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum is open 360 days a year for guests from around the world to tour the President’s Birthplace, the Woodrow Wilson Museum, including the President’s 1919 Pierce-Arrow limousine, and the Library and Archives. The Presidential Library sponsors educational programming for thousands of schoolchildren each year and hosts teachers’ institutes, and a variety of other educational programs.

The Presidential Library has a large collection of Wilson and Wilson-era documents, many of which can be accessed on the on-line digital archive.

The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library & Museum is located at 20 N. Coalter Street in Staunton and includes Wilson’s birthplace, a museum, the library and archives. The Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday – Saturday, and 12 – 5 p.m. on Sundays. For additional information, call 540-885-0897 or visit www.woodrowwilson.org.

