Women’s Basketball: Virginia Tech defeats Virginia, 69-52

Virginia suffered a 69-52 loss at Virginia Tech in a Smithfield Commonwealth Clash game on Tuesday at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg.

Virginia Tech (13-4, 5-1 ACC) took advantage of a second-quarter scoring drought by the Cavaliers (3-11, 0-4 ACC) to turn a one-point game into a double-digit lead. Virginia was not able to mount a long enough run to overcome the deficit.

The Cavaliers had three players finish the game in doubles figures. Junior guard Taylor Valladay scored a career-high 16 points. Grad student guard Amandine Toi scored 15 points. Grad student center Eleah Parker scored 12 points with six rebounds and three blocked shots.

Elizabetth Kitley led the Hokies with 24 points, 10 rebounds and six blocked shots.